BILLINGS — Jonathan Woehl was out for a run Friday morning when the texts wondering what to do started rolling in.
The Montana State Billings indoor track teams that he coaches, with departure scheduled for an away meet in just a few hours, were stuck in a pickle.
Originally scheduled to compete at the Stacey Dragila Invitational at Idaho State on Saturday morning, wintry weather west of Billings was going to make bus travel to Pocatello, Idaho, where the Yellowjackets were planning to leave for early Friday afternoon, too risky. The drive was shelved, and seemingly so was MSUB track's plans to compete.
"Friday morning ... we're deciding that maybe Pocatello is not a great option," Woehl said. "Eventually, we found out we might have been able to make it (without turning around), but then we probably would've been stuck in Pocatello for several days afterward."
However, after thinking a bit on what to do, the lightbulb went off in Woehl's head.
Feeling as if his team needed to get a meet in and with no satisfactory options nearby for the next weekend, he knew that weather conditions were better to the southeast and that Chadron State (Nebraska) was also hosting a meet Saturday.
So, why not make a late switch?
Woehl knew Eagles coach Seth Mischke from when he was formerly coaching at Black Hills State (South Dakota), and had already been sent meet info from Chadron State. All it took was a quick call Mischke's way to confirm plus some hotel cancellations and re-reservations, and the Jackets were on their way to Nebraska on less than 24 hours' notice.
"It was kind of a coin toss on whether we'd be able to get (to Pocatello) and actually compete, versus Chadron (where) it's like, OK. We know we can get there, we know we can compete, we're not going to spend a bunch of money and then not have a meet to show for it," Woehl said.
MSUB got to Chadron and back safely, though it still traveled along dicey roads gingerly — Woehl said the roughly seven-hour drive under normal conditions took closer to nine and a half hours instead. But several Jackets powered through all the hijinks to have some great showings this past weekend regardless.
New paths opened up late for MSUB track, and despite all the shuffling, it was able to take the situation that was handed to it by the horns.
"The team did a really good job of being flexible and and just kind of making the best of the situation," Woehl said. "A lot of our kids had pretty good days in Chadron, so it ended up being overall a pretty good meet for us."
