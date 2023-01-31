Jonathan Woehl

Montana State Billings track and field coach Jonathan Woehl poses for a photo Tuesday at Alterowitz Gymnasium on the MSUB campus.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Jonathan Woehl was out for a run Friday morning when the texts wondering what to do started rolling in.

The Montana State Billings indoor track teams that he coaches, with departure scheduled for an away meet in just a few hours, were stuck in a pickle.

Email Briar Napier at briar.napier@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @BriarNapier

Tags

Load comments