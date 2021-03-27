BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings softball team split Saturday's doubleheader with Humboldt State at Avitus Group Stadium.
In game one, which MSUB won 13-0 in five innings, right-hander Alyssa Etheridge pitched a one-hitter. The sophomore struck out three batters and walked one in her second career shutout.
At the plate for the Yellowjackets in the first game, Marin Penney went 2 for 3 with a home run, Allie Hughes went 1 for 2 with a homer and three RBIs, Hailee Gregerson went 1 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs, Taylor Anderson went 2 for 3 with a double and Sidney Pollard finished 1 for 2 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.
MSUB (5-13) lost the second game 7-4. Pollard went 2 for 2, Sydney Norwood went 3 for 3 with a triple and Brie Frazier went 2 for 4.
The Jackets will finish their series with the team from Arcata, California, with a doubleheader Sunday that begins at 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.