Alyssa Etheridge

MSU Billings pitcher Alyssa Etheridge reacts during the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against Humboldt State at Avitus Group Stadium in Billings.

 MSUB ATHLETICS

BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings softball team split Saturday's doubleheader with Humboldt State at Avitus Group Stadium.

In game one, which MSUB won 13-0 in five innings, right-hander Alyssa Etheridge pitched a one-hitter. The sophomore struck out three batters and walked one in her second career shutout.

At the plate for the Yellowjackets in the first game, Marin Penney went 2 for 3 with a home run, Allie Hughes went 1 for 2 with a homer and three RBIs, Hailee Gregerson went 1 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs, Taylor Anderson went 2 for 3 with a double and Sidney Pollard finished 1 for 2 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

MSUB (5-13) lost the second game 7-4. Pollard went 2 for 2, Sydney Norwood went 3 for 3 with a triple and Brie Frazier went 2 for 4.

The Jackets will finish their series with the team from Arcata, California, with a doubleheader Sunday that begins at 11 a.m.

Tags

Load comments