BILLINGS — After seven well-rounded seasons as a men’s basketball assistant at Montana State, Luke Fennelly arrived at a career crossroads.
Fennelly, a 31-year-old native of Whitefish, wore multiple hats while serving three different head coaches with the Bobcats; first as a graduate assistant under Brad Huse, then as an operations director and later a full-time assistant under Brian Fish, and again as a basketball ops assistant when Danny Sprinkle took over the program after the 2018-19 season.
It was a carousel of sorts, but the one thing Fennelly knew is that his desire to have a hands-on coaching role superseded any of his other goals.
When the full-time assistant coaching position opened at Montana State Billings in March, Fennelly pursued the job with a fast recommendation from Sprinkle and was eventually hired by Yellowjackets coach Mick Durham.
Fennelly describes his time at the NCAA Division I level in Bozeman as invaluable. Now he’s ready for a different kind of challenge at D-II MSUB.
“I made the move so I could get back on the floor and on the recruiting trail like I was a few years ago,” said Fennelly, who was officially hired on July 1 when the Montana University System’s hiring freeze brought on by the coronavirus was lifted. “I thought there’s no better place to be able to do it than here under Mick with his experience. He’s a winner.”
“I was extremely fortunate to work for those three guys (at MSU) and to have a lot of roles,” Fennelly said. “Being versatile is something that’s really valuable here, because you’ve got to be able to do it all — or at least know what’s going on. And that’s what I enjoy. I don’t want to be good at just one thing. I want to be able to make a difference in all facets of the program.”
Fennelly replaces longtime Durham acolyte Bobby Howard, a former Great Falls High and MSU hoops standout. Howard left the coaching profession to take a job with Synergy Sports Technology at the end of last season.
Fennelly is one of two new assistants on Durham’s MSUB staff. The other is Shawn Neary, who joined the Yellowjackets at the end of July on a strictly volunteer basis not long after Gillette College in Wyoming, a junior college at which Neary was the longtime head men’s coach, abruptly eliminated its athletic programs.
Neary spent 11 seasons at Gillette and was the only head coach in Pronghorns history. He was also the head coach at Miles Community College for 13 years before that.
To have the rug pulled from under him was painful. To find a safety net at MSUB proved serendipitous, and could be a bit of a one-year steal for the Jackets.
“They called us in and said, ‘We’re done,’” the highly respected Neary said of the decisions that gutted sports at both Gillette and its sister school in Wyoming, Sheridan College. “It’s an unfortunate deal and we were all caught off guard. It caught our coaches, our players and our community off guard.
“It was a difficult situation, but coach Durham and I have been friends for a long time. He and I talked and he gave me the opportunity to come up there to work with him. It allows me to continue to coach. I wanted to keep coaching and stay in the game. We talked about it and it just worked out that we could pull it off.”
Now that Durham, Fennelly and Neary have joined forces, the process of molding a competitive team for the 2020-21 season, whenever it might tip off, is under way.
“It’s exciting to have a new staff with some experience,” said Durham, who spent the spring and early summer as a one-man staff. “These two guys have been good. They’ve got good, positive vibes, and they love being on the court.”
Fennelly was on the staff at Montana State during one of its greatest eras for guard play. He helped coach Tyler Hall, who ended his career as the Big Sky Conference’s all-time leading scorer and 3-point producer, as well as point man Harald Frey, a scintillating southpaw who played more games than anyone in a Bobcats uniform and finished with more than 1,800 points and 500 assists.
Durham, once a standout guard at MSU and its former head coach through the 1990s and half of the 2000s, handles much of the duties coaching guards for the Jackets, but Fennelly will provide support in addition to working with the team’s frontcourt.
“We have a lot of pieces,” Fennelly said. “We have Brendan Howard coming back as an all-league guy. Clarence Daniels has improved greatly. Zharon Richmond being as versatile as he is. We have a couple big men that are really skilled.”
One player Fennelly helps guide is guard Chrishon Dixon, a former Billings Central standout entering his sophomore season.
Fennelly said Dixon has the look of a player on a steep trajectory.
“One of the highlights of this job is working with him,” Fennelly said. “No one works harder than Chrishon. He’s put on 15 pounds of muscle, he’s in the gym every day, his drive and motivation to get better has been fun to watch.
“He’s a lefty, so I’ve been able to take care of a lot of the stuff that Harald Frey kind of would work on and do and I’ve tried to implement it in his game. His shot’s been a lot better, he’s starting to take on a leadership role.”
It’s been years since Neary was last an assistant, when he was an apprentice under Durham’s brother Mark at Miles Community College. And it’s not every day a program can add an assistant with multiple coach of the year awards to its staff as a volunteer.
But when he came on board to MSUB, one of his first orders of business was to suggest that he take over the implementation of the team’s defensive strategy.
The Yellowjackets gave up just under 80 points per game last season, which ranked in the bottom half of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
Under Neary’s guidance, Gillette College averaged 24 victories per season over an 11-year stretch. The Pronghorns went to three NJCAA national tournaments, placing as high as third in 2016.
Defense helped them do it.
“I love defense. I love coaching defense,” Neary said. “When you look at the GNAC as a conference, there’s a lot of good shooters. The GNAC is one of those leagues where guys really score the ball and shoot the ball well at a high percentage.
“I’m looking forward to building our defense at MSUB and hopefully making it the best defense in the league.”
Of course, the GNAC men’s and women’s basketball seasons aren’t able to begin until at least January due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the Yellowjackets have dealt with stops and starts with reduced practice hours and their own positive virus tests.
Fennelly has settled into the basketball offices at MSUB and is on hand to handle much of the organizational aspects of the program while Neary has been traveling back and forth between Billings and Gillette, where his wife Ann and three of their four children remain located.
Neary’s oldest son, Tyler, is currently on the MSUB roster.
Meanwhile, Durham said he hopes to have more clarity from the GNAC about the logistics of the season in the coming weeks, perhaps before Thanksgiving.
But with coaching reinforcements on board, it’s been a bit easier to withstand the uncertainty.
“Anytime you have a coaching change your biggest fear is bringing in a new guy or new guys. But in this case I think they’ve kind of refreshed me a little bit and I can delegate a lot of different things because they have a lot of experience,” Durham said.
“But we just can’t get any consistency. It’s too bad because I do think there’s a lot of experience out there on the coaching side of things and on the court with our guys. We’re just trying to get good days on the court and it’s been hard this fall.”
Until then, the team will continue to do what it can to prepare with a veteran roster and a new-look coaching staff, though it has come with difficulty to this point.
Fennelly and Neary, at least, are there to help Durham and MSUB find light at the end of what has been a long tunnel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.