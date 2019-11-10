SAN DIEGO — All five Point Loma Nazarene starters scored in double figures in a 78-43 men's basketball victory over Montana State Billings on Saturday.
PLNU led 31-23 at the break but outscored the Yellowjackets 47-20 in the second half to pull away.
Brendan Howard led MSUB with 13 points. Chrishon Dixon chipped in 10 points. Howard pulled down eight rebounds.
PLNU converted on 14 of 30 3-point attempts. MSUB was 5 of 27 beyond the arc.
