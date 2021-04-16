BILLINGS — Home runs draw headlines, and Daniel Cipriano has gotten plenty of both.
The heavy hitting senior from Montana State Billings is again putting up monster power numbers in his last go-round of college baseball, with a .410 average, 11 home runs, 37 RBIs, a .916 slugging percentage and 76 total bases through 24 games this season.
Entering this weekend’s Great Northwest Athletic Conference series with No. 10 Northwest Nazarene at Dehler Park, Cipriano has mashed opposing pitchers the same way he’s done since he joined the Yellowjackets prior to the 2019 season.
Career-wise, Cipriano has a school-record 36 homers, eight shy of the all-time GNAC mark. He also carries a .392 career average, and is the conference's all-time leader in on-base percentage at .509 and slugging percentage at .832.
That’s video game-type stuff. And as far as the headlines are concerned, he has been named player of the week within the league and the NCAA Division III West Region a combined 11 times.
But it’s about much more than the long ball. A consensus All-American in 2019, Cipriano is what MSUB coach Derek Waddoups called “one of the most professional hitters I’ve been around.”
It’s a theme Waddoups comes back to when discussing Cipriano’s development. And it’s appropriate when you take into account the mental and physical fortitude Cipriano has leaned on to become one of the best players in MSUB (and, yes, GNAC) history.
It’s true, Cipriano wasn’t always this prolific. Prior to joining the Yellowjackets, Cipriano spent what he said was a lackluster stint in the junior college ranks at Moorpark College in his home state of California, where he hit just two home runs in two years.
“Two in 210 at bats,” Cipriano said with a tinge of incredulity. “I wish I could tell you why.”
Injuries perhaps played a factor. He had to sit out a year after graduating from high school in Agoura Hills, California, due to a fractured foot. He later broke his wrist near the end of his time at Moorpark and missed the following season.
It wasn’t until 2019 he was able to flip the switch.
That year, his first in an MSUB uniform, Cipriano became just the second player since the Jackets’ Kaleo Johnson to win the league’s Triple Crown, when he hit .405 with 18 home runs and 52 RBIs. He was named the GNAC’s player of the year and newcomer of the year.
The Yellowjackets, in turn, won the conference tournament for the first time.
“I had never really been outside of California for more than a few days before I came out here. It was a pretty big leap for me,” Cipriano said.
“I don’t really know what I expected. Any time you go into a new place you’re optimistic about what you’re going to achieve. Obviously this place has been great to me, and I couldn’t be happier with the way things have gone.”
A burly, 215-pound right-handed hitter and first baseman, Cipriano graduated high school in 2014 and is already 24 years old, which portends his maturity. He retained his eligibility for his senior season after last year was halted due to COVID-19.
Waddoups, in his second season as MSUB’s head coach, inherited Cipriano from previous coach Aaron Sutton following that torrid 2019 campaign. It became clear to Waddoups quickly what kind of intangibles Cipriano had.
“From Day 1 I could tell he was a mature hitter that understood his body, understood his approach, just for how he talks hitting, for how he prepares himself, for his understanding of who he is but also what he means to a team,” Waddoups said.
“You can see by his hit-by-pitch numbers, his walk numbers, his numbers with runners in scoring position … it’s not about him. It’s about scoring runs and winning games. That’s what we try to preach to the entire lineup, but he’s a guy that really does it, that really does take team at-bats, quality at-bats.
“He believes in that. He preaches that to other guys. He stays disciplined in his approach and he passes the baton to the next guy. And luckily we have good hitters behind him that allow him to still get pitches to hit.”
Cipriano’s numbers have been good enough to draw the attention of scouts who have frequented MSUB’s games. But the slugger has yet to hear anything official from any professional teams. Still, Cipriano does have pro aspirations beyond this season.
If this were two years ago, Cipriano might be a late-round MLB draft choice. But with all the changes taking place at the professional level — i.e. the gutting of short-season minor leagues and the shrinking of the draft from 40 rounds to perhaps as few as five — the options aren’t as plentiful.
“I’d love to play professionally,” Cipriano said. “That’s something since the 2019 year that I’ve really been hoping for. It’s not something I have a lot of control over. All I can do is perform to the best of my ability and then we’ll figure it out in the next couple months.”
Waddoups’ scouting report suggest there’s a place for Cipriano at least in independent ball.
“He’s not just a power guy. He can really handle the bat. He’s a professional hitter,” Waddoups said. “He can pick it at first base. He’s athletic around the bag. He runs better than you would anticipate. He’s just a good baseball player.”
“Everybody wants to talk about the home runs, but I want to talk about the type of person he is. No. 1, he’s a great teammate. He’s a great student. He does it in the classroom. He’s a biology major — he’s in a tough degree and he’s getting his education. He’s a servant leader. He’s everything you would want in a person.
“Home runs get the headlines and things like that, but he’s the type of person you want to see succeed, and so the school records, the GNAC records, the professional opportunities … I hope he gets everything.”
NOTES: MSUB dropped both games of a doubleheader Friday to NW Nazarene by scores of 6-2 and 11-5. The teams play another doubleheader Saturday at Dehler Park. The first game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
