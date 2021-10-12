CORNING, Calif. — Riley Kaercher fired an even-par 72 on Tuesday at The Links at Rolling Hills, leading the Montana State Billings men’s golf team in the final round of the Chico State Wildcat Classic.
Kaercher was the Yellowjackets’ top finisher, tying for 23rd place among the field of 62 competitors with a two-round total of 158. As a team the Yellowjackets finished in ninth place with a two-round total of 636 (338-298).
Liam Clancy finished in a tie for 25th place, after shooting a 77 on Tuesday and totaling a two-round score of 159.
Riley Lawrence and Blake Finn each also soared up the leaderboard on Tuesday, and finished in a tie for 36th place with two-round totals of 161. Caleb Trost also tied for 36th place with a 161.
Matthew Watkins of Academy of Art University won the event with a two-round total of 146.
The Yellowjackets will close the fall season with the annual Mike Grob Cup against Rocky Mountain College Oct. 14-16 in Billings.
