LIVERMORE, Calif. — Riley Kaercher tied for third and the Montana State Billings men's golf team placed third at the Northwest Nazarene University Nighthawk Invitational here Tuesday.
Kaercher had rounds of 71 and 73 for an even 144. Keita Okada of Hawaii Pacific was the medalist with consecutive rounds of 69 for a six-under 138.
Cal State East Bay was the champion with a cumulative score of seven-over 583. The Jackets were third at 588. Overall, 16 teams competed.
Caleb Trost of MSUB tied for 12th with rounds of 72 and 75 for a three-over 147. Riley Lawrence of MSUB tied for 19th with rounds of 76 and 72 for a 148. Just a stroke back was teammate Dawson Strobel (77-72-149) in a tie for 22nd place.
The Yellowjackets will next compete March 28-29 at the Hanny Stanislaus Invitational in Turlock, California.
