LAS VEGAS — Brooks Cluxton and Jakobi Bonner each scored 14 points to lead Rollins to a 58-54 victory over the Montana State Billings men's basketball team at the Division II Holiday Hoops Classic at South Point Arena & Equestrian Center on Sunday.
Brendan Howard totaled 19 points and eight boards for the Yellowjackets (5-5). Zharon Richmond contributed 17 points and nine rebounds. Tyler Green added 14 points.
Rollins (8-3), which also defeated No. 25 Drury University on Saturday, was crowned tournament champions. MSUB was 1-1 at the tournament as the Jackets defeated Pittsburg State University on Saturday.
The Jackets are now off for the Christmas break. MSUB, 0-2 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, will resume league play when it travels to play Western Oregon on Jan. 2 and Concordia University on Jan. 4.
