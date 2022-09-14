BILLINGS — Ryan Hanley kept his goal-scoring streak intact, and Jeremie Briquet had a goal and two assists as the Montana State Billings men’s soccer team defeated South Dakota Mines 4-1 Wednesday at Yellowjacket Soccer Field.

Hanley scored into the low-right corner of the goal on a pass from Briquet for a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute. It marked the third consecutive game in which Hanley has scored.

Twelve minutes later Valdemar Fogt made it 2-0 on another assist by Briquet. Callum Bryan, assisted by Hanley, made it 3-0 early in the second half before Brady Cork pulled a goal back for the Hardrockers in the 52nd minute.

Briquet got a goal of his own in the 63rd minute on an assist by Bjarne Fedkenhauer.

MSUB had five shots on goal to two for SDM.

The win was the second in a row for the Jackets and their first at home as they improved to 2-3-0. MSUB starts GNAC play Sept. 22 with a home match against Simon Fraser University.

