BILLINGS — Ryan Hanley kept his goal-scoring streak intact, and Jeremie Briquet had a goal and two assists as the Montana State Billings men’s soccer team defeated South Dakota Mines 4-1 Wednesday at Yellowjacket Soccer Field.
Hanley scored into the low-right corner of the goal on a pass from Briquet for a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute. It marked the third consecutive game in which Hanley has scored.
Twelve minutes later Valdemar Fogt made it 2-0 on another assist by Briquet. Callum Bryan, assisted by Hanley, made it 3-0 early in the second half before Brady Cork pulled a goal back for the Hardrockers in the 52nd minute.
Briquet got a goal of his own in the 63rd minute on an assist by Bjarne Fedkenhauer.
MSUB had five shots on goal to two for SDM.
The win was the second in a row for the Jackets and their first at home as they improved to 2-3-0. MSUB starts GNAC play Sept. 22 with a home match against Simon Fraser University.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.