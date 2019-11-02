BILLINGS — Brandon Madsen scored two goals, including the game winner in overtime, to lift Saint Martin's over Montana State Billings 2-1 in men's soccer Saturday at Yellowjacket Field.

Andres Perez gave the Yellowjackets (8-6-2, 5-3-1) a 1-0 lead with a goal in the first half on an assist from Yaniss Aka.

Madsen scored the equalizer in the 86th minute and the game-winner in the 99th minute.

The Saints (8-6-2, 3-5-1) outshot MSUB 14-4 for the game and 7-2 for shots on goal.

