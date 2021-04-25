BILLINGS — Saint Martin's pounded out 25 hits over two games en route to a Great Northwest Athletic Conference softball sweep of Montana State Billings Sunday at Avitus Group Stadium.
Abby Runyon limited MSUB to five hits in a 11-3 victory in game one.
In the second affair, MSUB rallied with five runs in the fifth, but Saint Martin's prevailed 9-6.
With the victories, Saint Martin's improved to 17-14 overall and 8-8 in the GNAC. MSUB is now 9-23, 5-11.
MSUB junior Brittanee Fisher, a Billings Senior graduate, hit the 30th home run of her career — a three-run shot in Game 2. The Yellowjackets' Marin Penney hit her fifth homer of the season, Skyler Jenkins hit her third, and Taylor Anderson hit her first in an MSUB uniform as the GNAC’s leading power team upped its season total to 42 home runs on Sunday.
