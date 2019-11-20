BILLINGS — Scobey guard Kortney Nelson is the latest addition to the 2020-21 Montana State Billings women’s basketball recruiting class, head coach Kevin Woodin announced Wednesday.
Nelson is the first to ink a national letter of intent with MSUB in this week's early signing period. She is a three-sport standout at Scobey and has played three years of basketball under head coach Jedd Lekvold.
“I am very excited to have Kortney Nelson join our women’s basketball program,” Woodin said. “She is an outstanding student-athlete who leads by example both on and off the court. When I watched Kortney play over the past year, I was impressed with her commitment to defense and her poise on the basketball court. She combines a great work ethic with solid fundamentals and Kortney can also play multiple perimeter positions. I look for her to have an immediate, positive impact on our program.”
Nelson has experience in the Class C state tournament and was all-state as a junior. Last season she averaged 15 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 4.0 steals per game.
Nelson has been all-state three times in basketball, volleyball and track and field, and she is a high honors student. The 5-foot-8 guard has won three letters in basketball and will be team captain for the third consecutive season.
