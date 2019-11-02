WWU def. MSUB
25-21, 25-15, 25-20
Montana State Billings (7-17, 4-10): Kills: 30 (Maddi Vigil 8). Blocks: 8 (Joelle Mahowald 3). Aces: 5. Digs: 47 (Bayli Monck 9, Marissa Logozzo 9). Assists: 30 (Hannah Hashbarger 29).
Western Washington (21-1, 13-1): Kills: 43 (Kayleigh Harper 13, Gabby Gunterman 13). Blocks: 10.5 (Harper 3.5). Aces: 6 (Tupu Lologo 2). Digs: 51 (Calley Heilborn 11, Gunterman 11). Assists: 42 (Malia Aleaga 40).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.