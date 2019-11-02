WWU def. MSUB

25-21, 25-15, 25-20

Montana State Billings (7-17, 4-10): Kills: 30 (Maddi Vigil 8). Blocks: 8 (Joelle Mahowald 3). Aces: 5. Digs: 47 (Bayli Monck 9, Marissa Logozzo 9). Assists: 30 (Hannah Hashbarger 29).

Western Washington (21-1, 13-1): Kills: 43 (Kayleigh Harper 13, Gabby Gunterman 13). Blocks: 10.5 (Harper 3.5). Aces: 6 (Tupu Lologo 2). Digs: 51 (Calley Heilborn 11, Gunterman 11). Assists: 42 (Malia Aleaga 40).

