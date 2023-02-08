agate Scoreboard: College baseball (Feb. 8) Feb 8, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Montana State Billings scoresWednesday MSU Billings 12, Cal State Los Angeles 11 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports College-sports Montana State Billings Yellowjackets Montana State Billings Baseball Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Top-ranked Huntley Project wrestling team doesn't plan on changing a thing at state Class AA Wrestling Takedowns: Two potential 4-timers and a possible 3-peat for Kalispell Flathead Class A Wrestling Takedowns: After years of dynasties, field has most parity in a decade 'One last ride': Capital's Shawn Graham and sons Dylan, Cole to share state wrestling experience High school basketball rankings: Broadview-Lavina, St. Labre boys rise; Bozeman pulls rank
