Fort Lewis 5, MSUB 4

Down 5-0 and in the bottom of seventh the Yellowjackets rallied late with four runs, but fell short.

Hailee Gregerson hit a two-run homer for MSUB. The senior right fielder was 1 for 3, but saved her best at-bat for last with her two-run shot over the left-field fence.

MSUB (5-6) will next be in action in the Air-Supported Dome Invitational hosted by Minot State University Feb. 22-23.

