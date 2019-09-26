Alaska def. MSU Billings
25-12, 18-25, 22-25, 25-16, 15-6
Montana State Billings (4-8, 2-1): Kills: 41 (Maddi Vigil 11, Skylar Reed 11, Bayli Monck 10). Assists: 41 (Hannah Hashbarger 34). Aces: 4 (Monck 3). Digs: 51 (Monck 16, Marissa Logozzo 12). Blocks: 7 (Joelle Mahowald 2).
Alaska (7-5, 4-0): Kills: 58 (Kim Wong 17, AveRee Reynolds 12). Assists: 58 (Cate Whiting 45). Aces: 12 (Cate Whitings 4). Digs: 62 (Mica Chen 17, Whiting 12, Makena Overbey 12). Blocks: 11 (Wong 4.5).
Montana Tech def. Montana Western
25-17, 25-21, 25-16
Montana Tech: Kills: 44 (Karina Mickelson 14, Maureen Jessop 12). Assists: 44 (McKenna Kaelber 37). Aces: 4 (Gena McMillan 2). Digs: 67 (Mickelson 16, Sabrina Hopcroft 16). Blocks: 6 (Mickelson 2.5).
Montana Western: Kills: 22 (Abbee Croninger 5, Morgan Stenger 5). Assists: 22 (Madison Richtmyer 15). Aces: 4 (Richtmyer 2, McKenna Fink 2). Digs: 52 (Cady Siemion 12). Blocks: 5 (Croninger 2.5).
Wyoming def. UNLV
22-25, 18-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-8
UNLV (4-8, 0-1): Kills: 62 (Mariena Hayden 13, Alison French 12). Assists: 58 (Antonette Rolda 27, Lauryn Burt 25). Aces: 6 (Hayden 2, Rolda 2). Digs: 56 (Hayden 14). Blocks: 5 (French 1.5, Macy Smith 1.5).
Wyoming (6-6, 1-0): Kills: 57 (KC McMahon 17). Assists: 55 (Mackenzie Coates 48). Aces: 1. Digs: 57 (Madi Fields 18). Blocks: 15 (Jackie McBride 5.5).
