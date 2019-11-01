Friday

Simon Fraser def. MSUB

25-19, 25-16, 25-14

Montana State Billings (7-16, 4-9): Kills: 29 (Joelle Mahowald 7). Blocks: 5 (Mahowald 2). Aces: 2 (Hannah Hashbarger 2). Digs: 43 (Maddi Vigil 10, Bayli Monck 10). Assists: 25 (Hashbarger 22).

Simon Fraser (14-8, 10-4): Kills; 45 (Kalyn Hartmann 13). Blocks: 6 (Hartmann 3). Aces: 6 (Hartmann 3). Digs: 56 (Biana Te 15). Assists: 41 (Julia Tays 32).

N. Colorado def. Montana

25-14, 18-25, 25-19, 25-20

Northern Colorado (17-7, 11-1): Kills: 63 (Kailey Jo Ince 15). Assists: 57 (Daisy Schultz 46). Aces: 4 (four with 1). Digs: 66 (Taylor Els 20). Blocks: 6 (Taylor Muff 2.5).

Montana (4-19, 3-9): Kills: 44 (Missy Huddleston 16). Assists: 42 (Ashley Watkins 40). Aces: 5 (Watkins 2, Sarina Moreno 2). Digs: 57 (Sarina Moreno 23). Blocks: 14 (Huddleston 4.5)

