MSUB def. Concordia

25-15, 17-25, 25-22, 25-21

Concordia (3-6, 1-1): Kills: 47 (Katelyn Brandenburg 11). Blocks: 4 (Kahua Tilton 1, Elyssa Rose 1). Aces: 7 (Callie Wilkins 3). Digs: 69 (Wilkins 23). Assists: 47 (Tilton 26).

Montana State Billings (2-7, 1-0): Kills: 53 (Skylar Reed 15, Maddi Vigil 11, Bayli Monck 11). Blocks: 8 (Joelle Mahowald 3.5). Aces: 7 (Monck 2, Reed 2). Digs: 64 (Marissa Logozzo 19, Monck 13, Vigil 12). Assists: 50 (Hannah Hashbarger 24, Alexa Smythe 18).

Carroll def. Western

25-18, 25-20, 25-14

Montana Western: Kills: 22 (Morgan Stenger 5, Abbee Croninger 5). Assists: 21 (Madison Richtmyer 13). Aces: 3 (Richtmyer 2). Digs: 50 (Tannah Sellers 18, Cady Siemion 11). Blocks: 6 (Croninger 2).

Carroll College: Kills: 42 (Lexi Mikkelsen 14). Assists: 38 (Ali Williams 29). Aces: 3 (three with 1). Digs: 62 (Ayla Carpenter 16, Williams 11). Blocks: 7 (Taelyr Krantz 2.5).

Montana Tech def. UP

26-24, 25-18, 17-25, 26-24

Montana Tech: Kills: 50 (Maureen Jessop 15). Blocks: 4 (Sydney Parks 1.5). Aces: 4 (Portia Cortner 2). Digs: 86 (Karina Mickelson 20, Sabrina Hopcroft 20). Assists: 41 (McKenna Kaelber 40).

Providence: 48 (Kelsey Shaver 18). Blocks: 5 (Ember Schwindt 1.5, Cameron Davies 1.5). Aces: 3 (Sacha Legros 2). Digs; 87 (Averi Dyer 23). Assists; 46 (Cydney Finberg-Roberts 26).

Lewis-Clark State def. MSU-Northern

25-21, 25-21, 25-15

Montana State-Northern: Kills: 21 (Elissa Lind 8, Rylee Burmester 8). Assists: 20 (Hailey Warren 17). Aces: 3 (three with 1). Digs: 38 (Lind 14). Blocks: 1.

Lewis-Clark State: Kills: 40 (Tori Edwards 10). Assists: 39 (Josilym Remick 20). Aces: 7 (Gionni Brown 5). Digs: 46 (Brown 11). Blocks: 3 (Sydney Lawrence 1, Carli Berntson 1).

