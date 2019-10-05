Simon Fraser def. MSUB

25-23, 27-25, 25-16

Simon Fraser (7-7, 3-3): Kills: 45 (Kirsten Pinkney 11). Blocks: 4 (Kalyn Hartmann 2). Aces; 8 (Bianca Te 3). Digs: 53 (Te 22). Assists: 39 (Julia Tays 29).

Montana State Billings (4-11, 2-4): Kills: 30 (Skylar Reed 11). Blocks: 6 (Reed 1.5, Eavan Taylor 1.5). Aces: 3. Digs: 48 (Bayli Monck 16). Assists: 29 (Hannah Hashbarger 27).

