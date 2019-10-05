Simon Fraser def. MSUB
25-23, 27-25, 25-16
Simon Fraser (7-7, 3-3): Kills: 45 (Kirsten Pinkney 11). Blocks: 4 (Kalyn Hartmann 2). Aces; 8 (Bianca Te 3). Digs: 53 (Te 22). Assists: 39 (Julia Tays 29).
Montana State Billings (4-11, 2-4): Kills: 30 (Skylar Reed 11). Blocks: 6 (Reed 1.5, Eavan Taylor 1.5). Aces: 3. Digs: 48 (Bayli Monck 16). Assists: 29 (Hannah Hashbarger 27).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.