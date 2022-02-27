Great Northwest Athletic Conference

Men's Basketball Championships

All times Mountain

First round

Wednesday, March 2 

No. 8 Western Washington vs. No. 9 Western Oregon (at Lacey, Wash.), 5:30 p.m.

No. 7 Simon Fraser vs. No. 10 Alaska (at Seattle), 5:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 3 

No. 4 Montana State Billings vs. No. 5 Central Washington (at Lacey, Wash.), 6:15 p.m.

No. 2 Northwest Nazarene vs. Simon Fraser or Alaska (at Seattle), 6:15 p.m.

No. 1 Saint Martin's vs. Western Washington or Western Oregon (at Lacey, Wash.), 8:30 p.m.

No. 3 Alaska Anchorage vs. No. 6 Seattle Pacific (at Seattle), 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, March 4 

at Lacey, Wash. 

Semifinal Game 1, 6:15 p.m.

Semifinal Game 2, 8:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 5 

at Lacey, Wash. 

Championship Game, 8:30 p.m.

