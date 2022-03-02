Great Northwest Athletic Conference

Men's Basketball Championships

All times Mountain

First round

Wednesday, March 2 

Western Oregon 70, Western Washington 59 

Alaska 91, Simon Fraser 83

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 3 

MSU Billings vs. Central Washington (at Lacey, Wash.), 6:15 p.m.

Northwest Nazarene vs. Alaska (at Seattle), 6:15 p.m.

Saint Martin's vs. Western Oregon (at Lacey, Wash.), 8:30 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage vs. Seattle Pacific (at Seattle), 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, March 4 

at Lacey, Wash. 

Semifinal Game 1, 6:15 p.m.

Semifinal Game 2, 8:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 5 

at Lacey, Wash. 

Championship Game, 8:30 p.m.

