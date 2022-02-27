Great Northwest Athletic Conference

Women's Basketball Championships

All times Mountain

First round

Wednesday, March 2

No. 8 Western Oregon vs. No. 9 Saint Martin's (at Lacey, Wash.), 3:15 p.m.

No. 7 Seattle Pacific vs. No. 10 Alaska (at Seattle), 3:15 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 3 

No. 4 Northwest Nazarene vs. No. 5 Montana State Billings (at Lacey, Wash.), 1 p.m. 

No. 3 Central Washington vs. No. 6 Simon Fraser (at Seattle), 1 p.m. 

No. 1 Western Washington vs. Western Oregon or Saint Martin's (at Lacey, Wash.), 3:15 p.m.

No. 2 Alaska Anchorage vs. Seattle Pacific or Alaska (at Seattle), 3:15 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, March 4

at Lacey, Wash. 

Semifinal Game 1, 1 p.m. 

Semifinal Game 2, 3:15 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 5 

at Lacey, Wash. 

Championship Game, 6 p.m.

