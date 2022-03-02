Great Northwest Athletic Conference
Women's Basketball Championships
All times Mountain
First round
Wednesday, March 2
Saint Martin's 71, Western Oregon 62
Seattle Pacific 78, Alaska 48
Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 3
Northwest Nazarene vs. MSU Billings (at Lacey, Wash.), 1 p.m.
Central Washington vs. Simon Fraser (at Seattle), 1 p.m.
Western Washington vs. Saint Martin's (at Lacey, Wash.), 3:15 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage vs. Seattle Pacific (at Seattle), 3:15 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday, March 4
at Lacey, Wash.
Semifinal Game 1, 1 p.m.
Semifinal Game 2, 3:15 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 5
at Lacey, Wash.
Championship Game, 6 p.m.
