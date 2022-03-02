Great Northwest Athletic Conference

Women's Basketball Championships

All times Mountain

First round

Wednesday, March 2

Saint Martin's 71, Western Oregon 62

Seattle Pacific 78, Alaska 48

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 3 

Northwest Nazarene vs. MSU Billings (at Lacey, Wash.), 1 p.m. 

Central Washington vs. Simon Fraser (at Seattle), 1 p.m. 

Western Washington vs. Saint Martin's (at Lacey, Wash.), 3:15 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage vs. Seattle Pacific (at Seattle), 3:15 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, March 4

at Lacey, Wash. 

Semifinal Game 1, 1 p.m. 

Semifinal Game 2, 3:15 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 5 

at Lacey, Wash. 

Championship Game, 6 p.m.

