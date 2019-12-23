Men's basketball

Rollins 58, MSUB 54

(Sunday)

Rollins 28  30  58
MSUB 23  31  54

Rollins: Brooks Cluxton 14, Jakobi Bonner 14, Hutton Yenor 10, Trevor Recio 8, Connor McKim 7, Kyle Marion 5.

MSU Billings: Brendan Howard 19, Zharon Richmond 17, Tyler Green 14, Chrishon Dixon 2, Stevie James 2.

