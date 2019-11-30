Men's basketball

Montana State Billings 86, Adams State 75

(Friday)

Adams State50  25  75 
MSUB35 51  86 

Adams State, Colo., (2-3): Kaelin Crane 24, Rylan O'Brien 15, Ricky Norris 6, Nana Appiah 3, Juwan Green 2, Logan Longo 11, Szymom Walczak 11, Dera Vixon 3.

Montana State Billings (3-2): Brendan Howard 17, Chrishon Dixon 13, Psalm Maduakor 7, Clarence Daniels 5, Jordan Lehrer 2, Tyler Green 28, Stevie James 11, Sam Elliott 3.

MSU Northern 63, Yellowstone Christian 42

YCC17  25  42 
MSUN35  28  63 

Yellowstone Christian College: Malcom Smauldon 1, Devin Jones 10, Chris Pendley 4, Derrian Reed 8, DeVante King 12, Seth Duston 1, Shaun Noble 6.

Montana State-Northern: Kavin Bey 10, Cedric Crutchfield 7, Mascio McCadney 14, Adam Huse 8, Gio Jackson 6, David Harris 5, Jesse Keltner 10, TJ Reynolds 3.

Montana 69, Coppin State 62

Coppin State29  33  62 
Montana42  27  69 

Coppin State (3-6): Aaron Robinson 11, Kamar McKnight 15, Koby Thomas 12, Brendan Medley-Bacon 2.

Montana (3-4): Kyle Owens 2, Derrick Carter-Holli 10, Timmy Falls 14, Kendal Manuel 11, Sayeed Pridgett 19, Josh Vazquez 6, Eddy Egun 5, Jared Samuelson 2.

Carroll College 79, Whitworth 61

Whitworth29  32  61 
Carroll College30  49  79 

Whitworth: Ben College 13, Garrett Paxton 2, Isaiah Hernandez 8, Sam Lee 12, J.T McDermott 6, Rowan Anderson 6, Liam Fitzgerald 4, Reed Brown 4, Chewy Zevenbergen 6.

Carroll College: Brendan Temple 3, Dane Warp 23, Dennis Flowers III 7, Jovan Sljivancanin 14, Shamrock Campbell 23, Gavin Ramirez 9.

MSUB 95, Adams State 81

Adams State41  40  81 
MSUB38  57  95 

Adams State (2-4): Kaelin Crane 20, Juwan Green 16, Ricky Norris 16, Rylan O'Brien 7, Nana Appiah 7, Szymon Walczak 8, Cole Aceneaux 4, Dera Vixon 3.

Montana State Billings (4-2): Tyler Green 27, Brendan Howard 27, Chrishon Dixon 11, Clarence Daniels 7, Psalm Madiakor 3, Stevie James 12, Sam Elliott 8.

Green Bay 98, Montana State 72

Green Bay51  47  98 
MSU38  34  72 

Green Bay (3-4): Amari Davis 28, JayQuan McCloud 18, Cody Schwartz 13, Josh McNair 13, PJ Pipes 5, Kameron Hankerson 10, Trevian Bell 8, Hunter Crist 3.

Montana State (5-3): Harald Frey 15, Amin Adamu 13, Jubrile Belo 9, Ladan Ricketts 8, Devin Kirby 6, Zeke Quinlan 9, Finn Fleute 5, Caleb Bellach 4, Mychael Paulo 3.

 

