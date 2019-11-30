Men's basketball
Montana State Billings 86, Adams State 75
(Friday)
|Adams State
|50
|25
|—
|75
|MSUB
|35
|51
|—
|86
Adams State, Colo., (2-3): Kaelin Crane 24, Rylan O'Brien 15, Ricky Norris 6, Nana Appiah 3, Juwan Green 2, Logan Longo 11, Szymom Walczak 11, Dera Vixon 3.
Montana State Billings (3-2): Brendan Howard 17, Chrishon Dixon 13, Psalm Maduakor 7, Clarence Daniels 5, Jordan Lehrer 2, Tyler Green 28, Stevie James 11, Sam Elliott 3.
MSU Northern 63, Yellowstone Christian 42
|YCC
|17
|25
|—
|42
|MSUN
|35
|28
|—
|63
Yellowstone Christian College: Malcom Smauldon 1, Devin Jones 10, Chris Pendley 4, Derrian Reed 8, DeVante King 12, Seth Duston 1, Shaun Noble 6.
Montana State-Northern: Kavin Bey 10, Cedric Crutchfield 7, Mascio McCadney 14, Adam Huse 8, Gio Jackson 6, David Harris 5, Jesse Keltner 10, TJ Reynolds 3.
Montana 69, Coppin State 62
|Coppin State
|29
|33
|—
|62
|Montana
|42
|27
|—
|69
Coppin State (3-6): Aaron Robinson 11, Kamar McKnight 15, Koby Thomas 12, Brendan Medley-Bacon 2.
Montana (3-4): Kyle Owens 2, Derrick Carter-Holli 10, Timmy Falls 14, Kendal Manuel 11, Sayeed Pridgett 19, Josh Vazquez 6, Eddy Egun 5, Jared Samuelson 2.
Carroll College 79, Whitworth 61
|Whitworth
|29
|32
|—
|61
|Carroll College
|30
|49
|—
|79
Whitworth: Ben College 13, Garrett Paxton 2, Isaiah Hernandez 8, Sam Lee 12, J.T McDermott 6, Rowan Anderson 6, Liam Fitzgerald 4, Reed Brown 4, Chewy Zevenbergen 6.
Carroll College: Brendan Temple 3, Dane Warp 23, Dennis Flowers III 7, Jovan Sljivancanin 14, Shamrock Campbell 23, Gavin Ramirez 9.
MSUB 95, Adams State 81
|Adams State
|41
|40
|—
|81
|MSUB
|38
|57
|—
|95
Adams State (2-4): Kaelin Crane 20, Juwan Green 16, Ricky Norris 16, Rylan O'Brien 7, Nana Appiah 7, Szymon Walczak 8, Cole Aceneaux 4, Dera Vixon 3.
Montana State Billings (4-2): Tyler Green 27, Brendan Howard 27, Chrishon Dixon 11, Clarence Daniels 7, Psalm Madiakor 3, Stevie James 12, Sam Elliott 8.
Green Bay 98, Montana State 72
|Green Bay
|51
|47
|—
|98
|MSU
|38
|34
|—
|72
Green Bay (3-4): Amari Davis 28, JayQuan McCloud 18, Cody Schwartz 13, Josh McNair 13, PJ Pipes 5, Kameron Hankerson 10, Trevian Bell 8, Hunter Crist 3.
Montana State (5-3): Harald Frey 15, Amin Adamu 13, Jubrile Belo 9, Ladan Ricketts 8, Devin Kirby 6, Zeke Quinlan 9, Finn Fleute 5, Caleb Bellach 4, Mychael Paulo 3.
