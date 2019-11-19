Women's basketball

MSU Billings 75, Corban 49

Corban 17 14 10 8 49
MSUB 22 13 1624  75

Corban University (2-3): Shawnie Spink 6, Fallon Hanson 4, Shaelie Burgess 10, Jordan Woodvine 19, Gracie McCoy 2, Bri Turner 8.

Montana State Billings (2-4): Hannah Collins 3, Emily St. John 12, Shayla Montague 14, Jeanann Lemelin 12, Taryn Shelley 17, Kate Sams 6, Danielle Zahn 5, TyLee Manuel 2, Shannon Reny 2, Kali Gulick 2.

 

