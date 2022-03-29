SPEARFISH, S.D. — The Montana State Billings track and field teams produced season-best performances at the Black Hills State Yellow Jacket Spring Open last week.
In the only event for MSUB on Friday, Forrest Cross set a new personal best in the hammer throw, placing eighth with a toss of 157-5, the third-best mark in school history.
The weather worsened on Saturday, but all four MSUB relays ran season-best times. Meanwhile, Benjamin Ralston won the men’s open 400 meters with a 50.50 time and Chantel Chase had two top-10 finishes in the 100 and 200 meters. Chase finished sixth in the 100 meters with a 13.3 and fourth in the 200 meters with a 27.36.
In the distance events, Ase Ackerman won the men’s 1,500 meters with a personal-best 3:58.62, making him the fifth MSUB runner to go sub-4 in the 1,500. He also placed second in the 800 meters with a 1:59.18.
Madeline Severson placed second in the women's open 400 meters with a 1:01.67. She also placed eighth in the high jump. Kit Wiersema set a new personal best in the 5,000 meters and placed seventh with a 20:07.52 time.
Ryder Klein placed third in the javelin with a 155-8 mark. For the women, Ryann Moline placed seventh with a throw of 105-10.
The women’s mile relay team of Severson, Sierra Durbin, Ally Whitmer and Chase cruised to a 10-second win with a 4:15.50 clocking.
For the men, Lucas Harper, Bradley Graves, William Ullery and Ralston took fourth in a competitive heat in which the top four teams finished within three seconds of each other. The Jackets narrowly finished fourth with a season-best 3:30.39.
