BILLINGS — Seattle Pacific outlasted Montana State Billings in GNAC women's basketball, 69-63 at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
The Yellowjackets led by two points entering the fourth quarter, but SPU hit four 3-pointers in the final 10 minutes and iced the game by shooting 8 of 10 from teh free throw line down the stretch.
Jeannann Lemelin's 18 points led MSUB (9-9, 4-5). Taryn Shelley had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds.
“I thought SPU executed very well down the stretch tonight,” MSUB coach Kevin Woodin said in a press release.
“Give them credit, their players stepped up and made big shots in the final quarter. SPU’s ability to make 3-pointers was another key factor tonight.”
