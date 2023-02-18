Seattle Pacific's Trace Evans, middle is under pressure from Montana State Billings' Jajuan Tot, right, and Emmanuel Ajanaku during the Yellowjackets' game against the Falcons at Alterowitz Gymnasium in Billings on Saturday. The Falcons won 72-70.
BILLINGS — All season long, Montana State Billings' men's basketball team — as good as it's been — has had a tendency to play with fire.
Entering Saturday's matchup against Seattle Pacific, the Yellowjackets had an 11-3 record in games decided by five points or less, including an 8-0 record in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play — a major reason why MSUB was tied for first in the league standings with Saint Martin's entering the penultimate weekend of the regular season.
A razor-thin margin that went against the Jackets was likely bound to come, however. And when it did occur, in terms of MSUB's ongoing fight for the GNAC regular-season crown, it came at the worst possible time.
Falcons guard Maui Sze broke a tie by making a go-ahead driving layup with four seconds remaining, then Jacket guard Jalen Tot's last-second, half-court heave as time expired went offline as MSUB's conference title aspirations took a major hit in a 72-70 defeat to Seattle Pacific at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
MSUB (19-7 overall, 13-3 GNAC) can't finish worse than second in the GNAC standings, but with Saint Martin's winning at Alaska earlier Saturday, it meant that the Jackets needed a revenge victory over the Falcons (15-10, 10-6) — who MSUB lost to Jan. 21 in Seattle — to keep pace with the Saints at the top of the table.
But as SPU is likely on the bubble at the moment to earn a bid to next month's NCAA Division II Tournament, the Falcons have been on the hunt for whatever resume-building win they can find.
In Billings this weekend, they got one.
"We've been in a lot of those (close) games, and we'll learn from that," MSUB coach Mick Durham said. "The teams that are coming in here, they're desperate. They're playing to get in the tournament, so we're going to get people's best shots.
"Obviously, tonight really hurt. Saint Martin's is playing really well. And so tonight, as far as winning the GNAC regular season, it puts us behind the 8-ball."
A tight game throughout as no team led by more than seven points, the Jackets led by exactly that much late in the first half before the Falcons ripped off a 9-0 run entering the intermission to hold a 39-37 lead, paced by 11 first-half points from sophomore guard Zack Paulsen.
Meanwhile, SPU star (and the GNAC's leading scorer entering Saturday at 19.8 points per game) Shaw Anderson was struggling a bit to get going, being held to five points in the opening 20 minutes. But the junior found his groove by way of isolation and post-up play, making multiple contested looks as he scored 18 of his game-high 23 points after halftime.
The Jackets kept responding well with more of a balanced attack, seeing four players reach double figures as guard Carrington Wiggins led the way with 15. But Anderson's shot creation both on the low block and on the outside (3 for 4 on 3-pointers) caused headaches for the MSUB defense as the game wore on.
"He's just a good player," Durham said of Anderson. "He can score down low, he can step out and shoot the 3, he's a tough guard. They do a great job of isolating (him) ... you've just got to give him credit. He had a big night."
Threatening to pull away earlier as Sze scored inside with 1:16 to play to give his team a 70-65 lead, the Falcons had trouble fending off the Jackets at first.
Tot knocked down his final of four 3s on the next possession down the floor to put MSUB within two, then after the Jackets got a stop, Bilal Shabazz sunk a pair of free throws to tie the game at 70 with 15.1 seconds left.
SPU took the ball down the floor and got the play it needed to leave Billings victorious, however, handing the Jackets their first back-to-back defeats of the season since they lost consecutive matchups on the road to Black Hills State (South Dakota) and South Dakota Mines on Nov. 23 and 25, respectively.
"We've got to handle a tough loss," Durham said. "I thought we battled back nice the last three minutes, gave ourselves a chance. ... We got to bounce back and look forward to getting back on the court for two more home games."
MSUB hosts Alaska and Alaska Anchorage on Thursday and Saturday, respectively, in its final two regular-season games before next month's GNAC Tournament.
