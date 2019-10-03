NAMPA, Idaho — Theo Lamare's goal in the second half was enough to carry Montana State Billings past Northwest Nazarene 1-0 Thursday night in men's soccer.

The Yellowjackets (4-3-1, 1-0) have won three straight. MSUB travels to Concordia on Saturday.

Lamare scored the game-winner at 51:02 of the second half. It came off an assist from Yaniss Aka.

Goal keeper Jessy Martin had nine saves for MSUB.

