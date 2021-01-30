BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women’s basketball team on Saturday won its first game since last February, completing a second-half comeback to beat Lewis-Clark State 77-69 at Alterowitz Gymnasim.

The Yellowjackets trailed 23-6 after the first quarter and were down by 15 points early in the third. But a 19-4 scoring run, fueled by junior forward Taryn Shelley, tied the game 47-47.

MSUB continued to hit big shots in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Consecutive 3-pointers by Skylar Patton, Cariann Kunkel and Dyauni Boyce gave the Jackets a 61-55 advantage with 6:43 left and they never trailed after that.

Shelley, who scored nine points during MSUB’s third-quarter run, finished with a game-high 27 on 12-of-14 shooting before fouling out. Addison Gardner added 12 points, and Kunkel had 11. Danielle Zahn scored 10 points for the Yellowjackets.

Kiara Burlage, a former standout at Columbia Falls, had 15 points and six rebounds for Lewis-Clark State prior to fouling out. Jansen Edmiston also had 15 for the Warriors.

MSUB, now 1-1 after splitting its weekend series with L-C State to open its COVID-19 delayed season, is next scheduled play at crosstown rival Rocky Mountain College on Wednesday.

