BILLINGS — Shauna Stene of Billings West is one of four recruits to sign with the Montana State Billings women's volleyball program, coach Casey Williams announced through a school press release on Monday.

Stene, a 6-foot middle/right-side hitter, is the first Billings recruit to sign with the Yellowjackets since 2010.

A three-sport athlete, she is a four-time academic all-state performer in volleyball, a two-time recipient in basketball and three times in track.

She was a first team all-conference and all-state player for West in 2019. Stene led the Golden Bears with 101 blocks this past season and finished with 300 for her prep career.

"She caught our eyes early on in her volleyball career and we are excited she will be joining the program," Williams said. "She has a lot of physical potential and will add depth to our middle position."

MSUB's other signees include outside hitter Olivia Schwartz of Spokane, Washington, defensive specialist/libero Kennedy Juranek of Wilsonville, Oregon, and outside hitter Zoe Bibb of Littleton, Colorado.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments