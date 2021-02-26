BILLINGS — In her first game back from an ankle injury, Shayla Montague scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds to help Montana State Billings defeat Northwest Nazarene 79-62 in women's basketball Friday at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
Montague hit four 3-pointers and added three assists for the Yellowjackets. Cariann Kunkel had a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds as MSUB won its third consecutive game. Kunkel also had five assists.
The Jackets shot a sizzling 58% (29 of 50) from the floor and made 9 of 18 3s. Skylar Patton added 15 points and Dyauni Boyce had 11 points and six rebounds.
Teagan Thurman led NW Nazarene with 14 points and five rebounds.
The teams will square off again Saturday at 2 p.m. at Alterowitz.
