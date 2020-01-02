BILLINGS — Freshman Shayla Montague scored a season-high 16 points Thursday night in Montana State Billings' 63-45 victory over visiting Central Washington in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball.

Montague shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point territory.

Hannah Collins finished with 15 points, pushing her streak of double-digit scoring to six consecutive games.

Jeanann Lemelin contributed nine points, three steals and four assists for the Yellowjackets (2-1, 7-5).

MSUB improved to 6-0 at home.

Central Washington (2-2, 7-5) received 12 points from Kassidy Malcolm and 10 from Alexis Pana.

MSUB fell behind 7-0, but led 9-7 after one quarter and 29-23 by halftime. The lead was 25 points late in the third quarter.

The Jackets made 11 3-pointers and held the Wildcats to just 33.3% shooting overall.

MSUB will play league-leading Northwest Nazarene University (8-3, 3-0) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Alterowitz Gymnasium.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments