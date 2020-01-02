BILLINGS — Freshman Shayla Montague scored a season-high 16 points Thursday night in Montana State Billings' 63-45 victory over visiting Central Washington in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball.
Montague shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point territory.
Hannah Collins finished with 15 points, pushing her streak of double-digit scoring to six consecutive games.
Jeanann Lemelin contributed nine points, three steals and four assists for the Yellowjackets (2-1, 7-5).
MSUB improved to 6-0 at home.
Central Washington (2-2, 7-5) received 12 points from Kassidy Malcolm and 10 from Alexis Pana.
MSUB fell behind 7-0, but led 9-7 after one quarter and 29-23 by halftime. The lead was 25 points late in the third quarter.
The Jackets made 11 3-pointers and held the Wildcats to just 33.3% shooting overall.
MSUB will play league-leading Northwest Nazarene University (8-3, 3-0) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.