BILLINGS — Kirsten Pinkney and Tamara Clarke Combined for 21 kills to help Simon Fraser sweep Montana State Billings 25-23, 27-25, 25-16 in GNAC volleyball at Alterowitz Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.
Pinkney had 11 kills for SFU (7-7, 3-3) while Clarke had 10.
Skylar Reed had a team-best 11 kills and 1.5 blocks for the Yellowjackets (4-11, 2-4) while Bayli Monck finished with 16 digs. Hannah Hashbarger finished with 27 assists.
MSUB travels to Central Washington and Northwest Nazarene this week.
