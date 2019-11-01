BURNABY, British Columbia, Canada — Kalyn Hartmann and Kirsten Pinkney combined for 25 kills to help Simon Fraser sweep Montana State Billings in GNAC volleyball Friday night.

SFU won 25-19, 25-16, 25-14.

The Yellowjackets (7-16, 4-9) play at No. 6-ranked Western Washington on Saturday.

Joelle Mahowald led MSUB with seven kills and two blocks. Hannah Hashbarger had 22 assists and two aces while Bayli Monck and Maggie Vigil had 10 digs apiece.

