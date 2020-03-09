BURNABY, B.C. — The Montana State University Billings softball team dropped its final two games against Simon Fraser University on Sunday.
SFU earned the 4-0 series sweep with the two wins and improved to 13-5 overall and 7-1 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. MSUB fell to 8-13 overall and 0-4 in the GNAC.
In the first contest SFU downed the Jackets 12-4, with the game ending after six innings due to the mercy rule. Doing all of their damage in just three innings, the Clan scored five runs in the second, four in the third and three in the sixth inning. Nine of the 10 SFU batters had at least one hit and the team combined for 11 hits and 10 RBIs.
Taylor Anderson, Allie Hughes, Brittanee Fisher and Peyton Reynolds each had an RBI in the top of the third inning to provide a spark for MSUB and cut the lead to 5-4. That would be as close as the Yellowjackets would get to tying or taking a lead.
SFU won the second game, 5-4. MSUB senior Maddy Lincoln pitched her fifth complete game and second in as many days. She struck out one batter, allowing 10 hits and five runs. Taylor Anderson went 2-4 with two RBIs.
On Saturday, Simon Fraser won two games — by scores of 9-8 and 7-6 — against the Jackets.
MSUB will stay on the road for a pair of twin bills at Western Oregon University on Friday and Saturday.
