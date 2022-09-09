BURNABY, British Columbia — Camryn Vosloh had 12 kills and nine digs and Jocelyn Sherman added 13 kills and six digs to lead Simon Fraser to a sweep of Montana State Billings in GNAC women's volleyball Thursday.
Simon Fraser prevailed 25-23, 25-13, 25-20.
It was the GNAC opener for both teams. The Red Leafs improved to 4-6 overall and the Yellowjackets fell to 6-2.
In the first set, the Jackets rallied from three points down to knot the score at 23-23. However, after Simon Fraser called a timeout, the Red Leafs scored the final two points of the set on a spike by Sherman and a block.
For the Yellowjackets, Caty Havekost had nine kills to lead the team. Hannah Hashbarger had 18 assists to go along with one ace. Christine Funk added 12 digs.
MSUB will play at No. 11 Western Washington on Saturday to conclude its opening weekend of league play.
