BILLINGS — Montana State Billings' home softball games this week have been relocated to Missoula, according to an announcement from the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

Originally, MSUB was scheduled to host doubleheaders against GNAC rival Saint Martin's both Friday and Saturday. Instead, the games will be played Thursday and Friday at the University of Montana's softball complex due to a Billings snowstorm that made field conditions at the Yellowjackets' Avitus Group Stadium unplayable.

Thursday's first game begins at noon and Friday's opener will start at 1 p.m. Friday will serve as senior day for MSUB.

The Yellowjackets (11-28, 4-12 GNAC) will still be the designated home team on the neutral site. The Saints (21-14, 9-3) come into the series in a three-way tie for first place in the conference standings and are on a two-game winning streak.

