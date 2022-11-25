RAPID CITY, S.D. — Montana State Billings men's basketball's rough week in South Dakota got rougher as South Dakota Mines came back from a halftime deficit to defeat the Yellowjackets 76-71 on Friday.
MSUB (4-2 overall) has now dropped back-to-back games after the Hardrockers (1-4) went 18-for-29 shooting (62.1%) from the field in the second half to drop 50 points on the Jackets in the final 20 minutes, getting Mines its first win of the season after it trailed 37-26 at the break.
The loss came two days after MSUB suffered its most lopsided defeat in 15 years at the hands of No. 6-ranked Black Hills State on Wednesday.
The Jackets made 13 3-pointers in the loss, four of which were made by sophomore guard Jalen Tot off of the bench as he scored a team-high 18 points in only 16 minutes. Senior guard Carrington Wiggins added in 15 points, while Steven Richardson and Bilal Shabazz contributed 14 points each.
Mines forward Kolten Mortensen led all scorers with 28 points on 11-for-13 shooting, sinking six 3-pointers.
MSUB travels to Alaska for its next two games as it begins Great Northwest Athletic Conference play at Alaska Anchorage at 7:15 p.m. next Thursday, then takes on Alaska at 7:15 p.m. next Saturday in Fairbanks.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.