BILLINGS — Montana State Billings on Monday announced the signing of golfer Quinn Haigwood for the 2021-22 academic year.
Haigwood is a native of Boise, Idaho, where he was a four-year letterwinner on the boys golf team at Boise High School. Haigwood was the first-place medalist at the 2019 Class 5A state championship, and helped the Braves to a runner-up finish in the team standings. Haigwood’s team also placed third at the 2018 state tournament, and was academic all-conference and a distinguished team scholastic award winner in both 2018 and 2019.
“We are very excited for Quinn to be a Yellowjacket,” MSUB coach Jeff Allen said in a press release. “He is a high-quality student-athlete with a lot of talent and a great work ethic. He comes to MSUB with a high level of junior golf experience and success at the high school level. Quinn’s game is very solid in all areas, especially his short game which is the key to making your game travel. He will make an impact right away on our men’s team and will add great depth to an already talented group of players.”
Haigwood was named the Idaho Golf Association Diamond Line player of the year in 2019 after emerging as the champion at both the IGAJ Southwest District tournament and the IGAJ State Amateur tournament. He was also named a finalist for the Pacific Northwest junior boys player of the year in 2019. Competing in the Rocky Mountain Section PGA Boys 16-18 Junior Championships, Haigwood was the runner-up in both 2019 and 2020.
“I chose MSU Billings because the golf program is a great fit for me and I am looking forward to playing for coach Allen,” Haigwood said in the release. “The Great Northwest Athletic Conference has great competition for golf. The school has a strong business program and I enjoy the city of Billings.”
Haigwood is the first signing for the Yellowjacket men’s golf team for 2021-22.
