BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Boosted by a 22-0 run early in the first half, the Montana State University Billings men’s basketball team had its best offensive outing of the season and spoiled Western Washington’s senior night in a 91-64 road win on Monday night.
“I’m proud of how we fed off our start and maintained our lead late into the game,” MSUB coach Mick Durham said in a school press release. “Western Washington is a great place to play and a hard place to win at. Our guys have really come together on this six-game conference road trip, and we have a great challenge ahead of us Thursday with playing WWU in back-to-back games.”
The Yellowjackets (12-11, 8-5 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) shot a season-best 60% from the field and connected on a slew of early 3s to jump out to a big lead on the Vikings’ (12-11, 5-8). MSUB’s 27-point win was its largest in GNAC play since beating Saint Martin’s 96-67 on Jan. 16, 2020.
Carrington Wiggins had a historically efficient night with 28 points on 11-for-12 shooting. His 91.7% shooting is tied for the third-most accurate shooting night (on a minimum of 10 field goals made) in MSUB program history, according to the press release. Wiggins’ night is also the most efficient shooting performance in the GNAC while making at least 10 field goals this season.
Additionally, Damen Thacker surpassed 2,000 collegiate points midway through the first half on a lay-in off a pass from Sam Elliott. He finished with another productive outing, scoring 18 points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out five assists. Thacker, who spent time at Southern Virginia University, Walla Walla Community College and the University of Idaho before playing for MSUB this season, reached a career milestone with his 2,000th collegiate point against the Vikings. So far, his 342 points in a MSUB uniform are his third-highest in a single season with at least five games to go.
“Our guards Carrington Wiggins and Damen Thacker were unbelievable tonight for us,” Durham said in the release.
The game was originally scheduled to be played on Jan. 22, but was pushed back due to COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.