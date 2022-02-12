SEATTLE — Montana State Billings rolled to a big halftime lead and put four players in double figures in a 70-54 men’s GNAC basketball win over Seattle Pacific on Saturday at Brougham Pavilion.
Damen Thacker led the way for the Yellowjackets with 18 points. He was followed by Nicholas Sebastiao (13 points), Carrington Wiggins (11) and Bilal Shabazz (10) as MSUB ended a brief two-game losing skid and won for the fourth time in its last six games.
The Yellowjackets (11-11, 7-5) shot 48% in the first half, including 7 for 16 from the 3-point line, to build a 42-28 halftime lead.
Shaw Anderson led Seattle Pacific (13-9, 6-5) with 15 points and Harry Cavell added 14.
