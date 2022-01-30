BILLINGS — Taryn Shelley powered her way to 28 points and eight rebounds to help Montana State Billings rebound from a disappointing loss the night before with a 77-71 Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball victory over Alaska Sunday afternoon at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
Freshman Chloe Williams came off the bench for a season-highs of 10 points, eight boards and four steals for MSUB (13-9 overall, 7-3). Williams also added a block to her statistical line.
With the loss to the Jackets, the Nanooks fell to 2-12, 1-8.
“In the past couple of games I hadn’t played a lot of minutes, so I just knew that I needed to step up,” Williams said in a MSUB press release. “I was just going to go hard after everything when I was in to make the most of it.”
On Saturday at Alterowitz, with just two seconds remaining Alaska's Pearle Green scored on a layup in a 61-59 win by the Nanooks. The loss stopped a four-game winning streak for the Jackets.
The teams played on back-to-back days because the contest on Sunday was a makeup game from Dec. 30. The original contest was postponed due to travel issues as the weather led to canceled flights, thus postponing the game in Fairbanks.
On Sunday, Shelley was 10 of 18, including 7 of 8 from the foul line, to pace the Yellowjackets. The 28 points was one below her career-high of 29 against Cal Poly Pomona on Nov. 2, 2019.
It was the fifth win in their last six games for the Yellowjackets.
“We had a really bitter taste in our mouths after last night, and we all just wanted to win so badly,” Williams said in an MSUB news release. “We all just came together, and it is exciting for us to get this win especially not having three of our starters.”
Overall, the Jackets only suited up eight players for the second consecutive day because of "health and safety protocol" the school's news release stated.
Emma Wass was one of Alaska's top players with a game-high 13 rebounds. Wass, a 6-foot sophomore forward, played high school basketball at Class B Manhattan, where she was second-team all-conference as a senior in 2019. Wass played 17:23 and also added two points after totaling seven points, six rebounds and 18 minutes on Saturday. The 18 minutes and six rebounds Wass recorded on Saturday were season-highs. Green, who sunk 5 of 10 from beyond the 3-point arc, led Alaska with 21 points Sunday and Destiny Reimers added 18.
Several MSUB players stepped up to the occasion to help offset the efforts of the Nanooks, and in place of the missing starters.
Dyauni Boyce pumped in a career-high 12 points the MSUB release stated and Danielle Zahn chipped in 11 points. Natalie Andreas hauled down seven rebounds and Skylar Patton and Aspen Giese each had four assists to lead the Jackets.
Overall, all eight of MSUB's players scored.
MSUB led 19-18 after the first period and 41-31 at the break. The Jackets upped the margin to a 58-42 lead after three quarters before being outscored 29-19 in the final stanza.
"Towards the end we got a little bit out of sorts, but other than that we played really well," said MSUB coach Kevin Woodin in the release. "It's hard to play the next day, for both teams, and this was a good team win."
MSUB will continue conference play with a contest at Simon Fraser (6-10, 2-5) on Thursday and at No. 9 Western Washington (12-1, 4-1) on Saturday.
"Our mindset is great,” said Woodin in the release. “Last night was a tough loss, and I thought we came back today focused with an early morning practice and we were able to get a win. Simon and Western are two of the perennial top teams every year and we will have our hands full, but we are excited.”
