BILLINGS — Taryn Shelley had 25 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots and Montana State Billings beat Minot State 72-66 on Friday at Alterowitz Gymnasium in its opening game at the Division II CCA Tip Off Classic at the Trailhead.
Cariann Kunkel added 15 points and five rebounds for MSUB (1-0), which is hosting the Tipoff Classic — a 10-team, 15-game round-robin tournament that runs through Sunday.
The Yellowjackets shot 46% from the floor (30 of 66) and hit seven 3-pointers. They outrebounded Minot State 44-35, and Shelley grabbed seven of the team's 14 offensive boards.
Minot State was led by Amber Stevahn's 18 points. Kate Head had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Beavers.
Kortney Nelson added five points, nine rebounds and five assists for MSUB, while Danielle Zahn made 3 of 4 3-pointers, including a late 3 that made the score 71-66.
The Yellowjackets face top-ranked Lubbock Christian, the defending Division II national champion, on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
