BILLINGS — Montana State Billings' Taryn Shelley was named an honorable mention All-American by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association on Wednesday.
Shelley is the 12th player in Yellowjackets history to earn All-America recognition, according to a press release from MSUB. She is the first to earn All-America honors since Alisha Breen was a first-team selection during her senior year in 2017-18.
“Taryn had an outstanding season and is very worthy of WBCA All-American honors,” coach Kevin Woodin stated in the release. “It is quite an honor when you consider there are nearly 300 teams in NCAA Division II women’s basketball. Taryn has improved each year at MSUB and this season was her best to date. She was one of the premier players in the GNAC and our region.
“Her offensive talents and soft shooting touch continue to amaze me and her ability to rebound the basketball has been a key factor in our team’s success. Taryn’s consistency and leadership are very important to our program and I am excited about her upcoming 2022-23 season.”
A unanimous first-team All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference selection in her fourth year with the program, Shelley led the team with 15.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game to rank seventh and second in the conference, respectively. She had nine double-doubles and became the 25th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points.
Shelley plans to return to the team for a fifth year next season, according to MSUB. She now ranks No. 14 in school history with 1,284 career points. She also ranked third in blocked shots with 132, sixth in rebounds with 771, eighth in field goals made with 538 and field goal percentage at 49.6%, and 10th in 3-point field-goal percentage at 35%.
Julianne Sutton of North Georgia was named the 2022 WBCA Division II Player of the Year, and Kim Stephens of Glenville State was named the D-II Coach of the Year.
