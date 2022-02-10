BILLINGS — Taryn Shelley had 20 points and 13 rebounds and Montana State Billings escaped with a 52-50 victory over Saint Martin's in Great Northwest Conference women's basketball Thursday at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
The Jackets trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half but finally took the lead after a Shelley layup with 3:28 left, the last of three straight baskets for the senior forward.
MSUB missed all 12 of its 3-point attempts but outrebounded the Saints 42 to 25 and scored 18 second-chance points.
Cariann Kunkel added 13 points for MSUB, which improved to 14-9 overall and 8-3 in the GNAC. Saint Martin's, which came into the day second-to-last in the league, now has records of 10-10 and 2-9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.