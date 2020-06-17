BILLINGS — Adding a third signing for the 2020-21 academic year, the Montana State University Billings women’s golf team announced the addition of Jillian Frye of Three Forks on Wednesday.
Frye will join fellow Treasure State recruits Brennan Larson of Roundup and Amanda King of Billings Skyview on the Yellowjackets in the fall.
“I am excited that Jill has decided to join our program at MSUB,” said MSUB golf coach Jeff Allen in a school press release. “She is a quality student and will bring a great level of integrity and work ethic to our team. She is a talented golfer who had a great high school career at Manhattan Christian. Due to injury, she hasn’t been able to compete in the last year. She is working hard in her recovery and will be ready to go this fall when we are back in action.”
Frye completed her prep career at Manhattan Christian before spending one year at Rocky Mountain College, where she received a medical redshirt, then transferred to MSUB, according to a press release from Montana State Billings.
In high school, she was named team most valuable player three times and helped propel the Eagles to three consecutive Class C state championships. Frye was also the individual state C champion in 2018, claimed second place at state in 2019, and third place at state in 2017.
The MSUB women’s golf team is slated to begin its 2020-21 campaign on Sept. 13 with competition in the SFU True North Classic in Richmond, British Columbia.
