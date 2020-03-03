PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings women’s basketball players Taryn Shelley, Hannah Collins, and Jeanann Lemelin were recognized as honorable mention all-conference selections for the 2019-20 season in an announcement made by the Great Northwest Athletic Conference office Tuesday.
Both Collins and Shelley earned the distinction last season and Lemelin earned the award for the first time in her career.
“It is great to see Jeanann, Hannah and Taryn recognized by the other coaches for their excellence on the court this year,” MSUB coach Kevin Woodin said. “Our league has so many great players and each of them should be very proud of this recognition they earned.”
Shelley, a sophomore forward, led the Yellowjackets with 11 double-doubles in the regular season. Her 13.2 points per game ranked ninth in the GNAC, while her 8.4 rebounds per game ranked third.
Collins, a junior guard, ranked second on the team with 12.6 points per game, which was also 11th- best in the conference. She had 68 assists and 24 steals.
Lemelin, a senior guard, broke the school record for 3-pointers in a game when she had 10 in a game against Seattle Pacific. She finished second in the league in 3-point percentage (.406) and led the team with 67 made shots from beyond the arc. Lemelin was third on the team with 11.8 points per game and led the Jackets with 79 assists.
The No. 6 seeded Yellowjackets begin postseason play at the GNAC championships on Thursday in Seattle at 6:15 p.m. Mountain time against No. 3 seeded Western Washington.
