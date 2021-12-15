BILLINGS — Three in-state high school prospects will join the track and field and cross country teams at Montana State Billings, coach Jonathan Woehl announced.
Toree Manning of Billings Skyview has signed with both the track and cross country programs, while Gracie Bradley of Colstrip and Tasha Dedmore of Park City signed for track.
Manning ran her personal-best 5K at the Class AA state cross country meet with a time of 20:33.56. On the track, Manning will enter her senior year with personal bests of 6:07.94 in the 1,600 meters and 13:03.69 in the 3,200.
Bradley is a top hurdler, and set her personal best by running a 46.22 and taking second place in the 300-meter event at the Class B state meet last spring. In cross country, Bradley has a personal-best time of 21:43.4.
Dedmore specializes in the triple jump, but has also qualified for the state meet in the 800 meters. This past season in cross country, Dedmore was Park City's No. 2 runner at the Class C state meet, at which the Panthers placed third.
